Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases 718 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,368.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.13. 38,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,474. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.55 and its 200-day moving average is $229.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $311.32.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.