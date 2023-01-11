Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases 466 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.1% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $174.49. 147,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,278,990. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

