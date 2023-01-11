Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,829,000 after acquiring an additional 526,282 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Citigroup by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,718 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,342,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,598,000 after acquiring an additional 553,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.32.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 385,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,547,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

