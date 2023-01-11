Oakworth Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.68.

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.73. 207,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,586,752. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $89.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

