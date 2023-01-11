O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 63,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI stock opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 9.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.