Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Trading Up 6.8 %
Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.62.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.
