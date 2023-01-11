Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. ( NASDAQ:NYMX Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Nymox Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.