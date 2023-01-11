NXM Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $69,886.76 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last week, NXM has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $41.85 or 0.00240526 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $275.98 million and approximately $69,886.76 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00036700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00041211 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005737 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00018935 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

