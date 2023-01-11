Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:JPI)

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

JPI opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the third quarter worth about $294,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

