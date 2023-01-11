Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $10.31.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
