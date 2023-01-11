Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

