Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

