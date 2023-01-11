Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JQC opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
