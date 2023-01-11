Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JQC opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 94,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 33.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 11.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

