Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NUW opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 280,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 126,121 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.