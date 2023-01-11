Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE NUW opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $16.85.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
- Is Salesforce’s New Rally The Beginning Of A Big Uptrend?
- Can Lockheed Martin Corporation Hit Another All-Time High in Q1?
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.