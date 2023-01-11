NULS Trading Up 7.4% This Week (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. NULS has a total market cap of $20.23 million and $3.95 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NULS has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars.

