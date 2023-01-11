NSUR COIN 1-Day Volume Hits $30,744.79 (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. NSUR COIN has a total market capitalization of $98.60 million and $30,744.79 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NSUR COIN token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00445533 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.58 or 0.01050996 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,530.24 or 0.31488862 BTC.

NSUR COIN was first traded on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

