Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 252,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,467,998 shares.The stock last traded at $90.15 and had previously closed at $92.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.