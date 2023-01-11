Northern Lights Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NLITU) Stock Price Up 1%

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NLITU – Get Rating) rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
Northern Lights Acquisition Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76.
Northern Lights Acquisition Company Profile
Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading
