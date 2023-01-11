Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.39

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and traded as high as $15.33. Northeast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 91,147 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $244.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19.

Northeast Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northeast Community Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NECB. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,568,672 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 98,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 27,669 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

Featured Stories

