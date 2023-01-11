Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nintendo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.
Nintendo Price Performance
NTDOY traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 849,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,314. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nintendo
About Nintendo
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
