Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nintendo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

NTDOY traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 849,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,314. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the second quarter valued at $244,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nintendo by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nintendo by 394.9% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 40,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in Nintendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

