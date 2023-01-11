NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $130.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been given a $130.00 price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on NKE. Argus lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KGI Securities raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.89.
NIKE Stock Up 0.8 %
NKE stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,858,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,010,394. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $153.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average of $105.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
