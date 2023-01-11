Nexum Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $829.00 Million (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last week, Nexum has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges. Nexum has a market cap of $829.00 million and $323,430.47 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nexum

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

