NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:NURO opened at $1.66 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $12.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 57.46%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
