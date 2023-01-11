NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NURO opened at $1.66 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $12.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 57.46%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

