Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

NYSE NTZ opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.62. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $15.72.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Natuzzi had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $117.52 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

Natuzzi Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

