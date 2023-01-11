National Bank Financial Raises Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target to C$18.25

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$17.25 to C$18.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DRETF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.12. 714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $23.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

