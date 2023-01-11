National Bank Financial Lowers Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to C$7.75

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$7.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

BTEGF traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $4.23. 168,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.16.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 40.85%. The firm had revenue of $545.89 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

