NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NH stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

NantHealth Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NH. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

