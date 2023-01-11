Nano Price Tops $0.73 on Top Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. Nano has a total market cap of $97.35 million and $1.83 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00004195 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,414.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00462757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00019829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.91 or 0.00924035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00113397 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.11 or 0.00615099 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00254207 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

