Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Netflix to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.64.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.07. The stock had a trading volume of 172,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,536,423. The stock has a market cap of $144.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.89. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $544.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

