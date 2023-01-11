Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) PT Set at €290.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) received a €290.00 ($311.83) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MUV2. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($348.39) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($284.95) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €320.00 ($344.09) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €344.00 ($369.89) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €320.00 ($344.09) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

Shares of MUV2 traded down €0.20 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €324.30 ($348.71). 376,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of €166.59 ($179.13) and a 52 week high of €198.95 ($213.92). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €297.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €259.11.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

