Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Sells 8,419 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 9.0% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.24. The company had a trading volume of 28,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,555. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $115.55.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.