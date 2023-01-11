Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,193,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 213,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.21. 12,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,601. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $106.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.21 and a 200-day moving average of $98.67.

