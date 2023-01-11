Morgan Stanley Raises Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Price Target to GBX 2,340

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,250 ($27.41) to GBX 2,340 ($28.51) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BZLFY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut shares of Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,300 ($40.20) to GBX 3,060 ($37.28) in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,840.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 19,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,274. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $41.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

