Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Increased by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after buying an additional 13,367,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after buying an additional 1,566,606 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,342,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,924,000 after buying an additional 310,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,219,000 after buying an additional 166,221 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.61.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.70. 132,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,576,094. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $151.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

