Morgan Stanley Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $140.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Desjardins cut their price objective on TFI International from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TFI International from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

TFI International stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.46. The stock had a trading volume of 30,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,382. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. TFI International has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $112.25.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 9.05%. Analysts forecast that TFI International will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 6.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 33.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

