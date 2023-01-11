Morgan Stanley Cuts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $91.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.65.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.11. The company had a trading volume of 175,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,949. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.10. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Nutrien by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

