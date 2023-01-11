Morgan Stanley Cuts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $72.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s previous close.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.11. 82,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.16. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.