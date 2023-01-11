Morgan Stanley Cuts Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $55.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MOS. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.23. 368,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767,969. Mosaic has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mosaic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Mosaic by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Mosaic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 111,236 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.