Monero Price Reaches $163.64 on Major Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.98 billion and approximately $100.61 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $163.64 or 0.00933548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,528.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00468520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00019842 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00113970 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00614061 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00230479 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00246187 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,225,642 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

