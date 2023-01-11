Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 185,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Independence Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IRT traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.02. 24,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,771. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRT. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

