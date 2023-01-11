Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,240 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $1,188,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFR traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.14. 3,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,627. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.67 and a 52 week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $479.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.68 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

