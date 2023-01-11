Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Belden worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 2.7% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 3.5% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Belden by 4.9% during the second quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Belden in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,156. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.29 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Insider Activity at Belden

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

