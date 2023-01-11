Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,646 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,706 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,842. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $111.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.45.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.