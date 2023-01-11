Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) Price Tops $0.30

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, Millennium Sapphire has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. One Millennium Sapphire token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Millennium Sapphire has a total market cap of $120.60 million and approximately $14,277.64 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Millennium Sapphire Profile

Millennium Sapphire’s launch date was December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. Millennium Sapphire’s official message board is mstokensto.medium.com. The official website for Millennium Sapphire is mstoken.art. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Millennium Sapphire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

