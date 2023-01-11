Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 523 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,823,000 after acquiring an additional 547,281 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after buying an additional 1,847,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,583,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,905,000 after buying an additional 707,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $126.73 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $209.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.38. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

FRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

