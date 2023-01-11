Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 1,726 Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 863.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,926 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Enviva were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva during the second quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Enviva during the second quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Enviva during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.41. Enviva Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enviva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In related news, CFO Shai Even acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $252,497.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 365,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,824,733.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shai Even acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $252,497.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 365,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,824,733.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Royal Smith bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.92 per share, with a total value of $155,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 265,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,781,489.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 336,597 shares of company stock worth $17,990,372. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

