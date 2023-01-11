Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $65,000 Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 125.71%.

NNN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

