Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $440,000 Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 35.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 96.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 117.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPD has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.31.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD stock opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $118.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,526,584.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,857 shares of company stock worth $3,923,423 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Further Reading

