Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $284,000 Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 21.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Masco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after buying an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $69.38. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,837 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.