Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,030,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after buying an additional 164,531 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 350.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 737,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after buying an additional 573,440 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,234,000 after buying an additional 42,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 603,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after buying an additional 41,803 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJN stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.