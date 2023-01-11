Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,191 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eschler Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of GDS by 4.3% in the second quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.71. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Several research firms recently commented on GDS. HSBC lowered their target price on GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.34.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

