Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 42.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 18,190.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ITUB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

